Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.34% of Cowen worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 78.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 84,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.60. 15,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

