Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Olin worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $423,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

