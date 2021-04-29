Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

UHS stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $149.12. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,605. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

