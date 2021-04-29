Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $20.43 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,000. Fiserv makes up 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.47. 138,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.