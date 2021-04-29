Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,849. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock worth $5,784,887 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

