Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 135,738 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135,738 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.70% of Arconic worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Arconic by 32.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arconic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $271,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.