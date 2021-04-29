Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,732 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

TER stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,554 shares of company stock worth $23,897,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

