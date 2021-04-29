Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pentair worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,414. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.