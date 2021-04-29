Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,822 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,571,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,272,000 after acquiring an additional 129,687 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 332,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $143.58. 116,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

