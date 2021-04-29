Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.43. 62,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

