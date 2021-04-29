Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.76.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $125.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,802. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

