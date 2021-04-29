Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.34% of MGM Growth Properties worth $16,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 7,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,226. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

