Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,763 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 1,135,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

