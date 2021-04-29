Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 91,665 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,665 shares during the period. Bally’s makes up 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Bally’s worth $20,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BALY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALY. Macquarie upped their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

