Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $17.85 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 677,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,848,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.60% of Corporate Office Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 388,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,865. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.