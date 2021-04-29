Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $3.54 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $215,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NWE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.70. 6,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,817. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

