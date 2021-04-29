Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,018 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.57% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $17,745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 17,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,024. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

