Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE:DB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 540,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,195. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 6,034,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,875,000 after buying an additional 2,104,193 shares in the last quarter. ICON Advisers lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 185,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.