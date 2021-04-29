Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 540,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,195. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 6,034,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,193 shares during the period. ICON Advisers increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.1% in the third quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 185,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

