Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $244.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

Shares of IQV traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.05. 3,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.65. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

