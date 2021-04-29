Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.45 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.45 ($6.41) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 50.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.31 ($8.60).

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting €10.94 ($12.87). 3,374,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.14 and its 200 day moving average is €10.19.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

