Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $10.60 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $11.85 million and $562,083.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00020021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01230882 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.