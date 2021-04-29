DEX Price Tops $0.0432 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. DEX has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

