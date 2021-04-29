DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $421.70. 707,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,395. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $442.00.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

