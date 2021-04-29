Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 154.5% in April

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of HZNOF opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.