Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,935.18

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,935.18 ($38.35) and traded as high as GBX 3,267 ($42.68). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,248.50 ($42.44), with a volume of 2,083,285 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £76.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,093.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,935.18.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 544 shares of company stock worth $1,667,696.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.