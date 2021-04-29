DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Shares of DMAC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

