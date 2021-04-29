Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $2.51

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $16,946.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00004666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002503 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000120 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00112461 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,592,697 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

