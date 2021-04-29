Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

FANG opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

