DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.