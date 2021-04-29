Diebold Nixdorf Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 884 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 607% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 put options.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 777.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DBD opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.