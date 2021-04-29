DIGG (DIGG) Reaches One Day Volume of $180,238.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $44,562.40 or 0.83125273 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $39.08 million and $180,238.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

