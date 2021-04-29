Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. Digimarc updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of DMRC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 4,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

