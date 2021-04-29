Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

DLR stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.69. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.35.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

