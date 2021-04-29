Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.
DLR stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.69. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.35.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
