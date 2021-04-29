Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.500-6.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.35.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.04. 1,654,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

