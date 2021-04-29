Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.38. 1,876,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,781. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

