DigitalBits Price Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.97 or 0.00549814 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005757 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.59 or 0.02660976 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000587 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

