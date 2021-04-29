DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $62.94 million and $2.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.00526126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.75 or 0.02588452 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

