Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0216 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $806,959.47 and $28.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.94 or 0.05128690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.63 or 0.00479678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $896.42 or 0.01656176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.82 or 0.00771949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00532114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.00432482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,294,776 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

