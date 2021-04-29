DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $26.17 million and $205,778.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00770603 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 431.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,039,318,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,403,453 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

