DigitalOcean (DOCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.06 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.