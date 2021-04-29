Digiwage 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $121,164.19 and $53.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

