Dimecoin Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $2,249.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

