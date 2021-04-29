Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 292,661 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.