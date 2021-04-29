Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,520 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of The First Bancshares worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,823,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The First Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

