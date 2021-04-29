Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,785 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.00% of U.S. Silica worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

