Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 42,809 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

PLYA opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.