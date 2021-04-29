Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 44,061 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Vericel worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Truist upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of VCEL opened at $63.22 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6,322,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.