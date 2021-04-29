Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 143,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 786,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

DHC stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

