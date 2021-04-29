Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

